Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer’s administration set to extend current restrictions on restaurants

The press conference is set to begin at Noon eastern.
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19 update on Feb. 9, 2021.(State of Michigan)
By Nick Friend and TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - It appears Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration and the state health department is set to extend current restrictions on restaurants through March 29.

The order which restricts capacity at restaurants to 25% and sets a 10 p.m. curfew was set to expire on Sunday Feb. 21 at 11:59 p.m. An updated order remains in effect through March 29.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun for the noon press conference.

The press conference can be seen on TV6 & FOX UP and the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page at Noon eastern.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck on fire at the Dickinson County and Menominee County line on Feb. 16, 2021.
Semi catches fire at Dickinson, Menominee county line
A photo of Stella shared in Searching for Stella on Facebook.
UPDATE: Missing dog in Delta County found safe
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The UP North Lodge continues to offer curbside take-out on weekdays and outdoor dining on...
Up North Lodge gets ‘Best Outdoor Dining’ in the U.P.
Deputies would like to speak to the driver of the ford pickup truck with an orange grill cover,...
Gogebic County Sheriff’s looking investigating hit and run

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
EXPLAINER: How will we know we’ve reached herd immunity?
COVID Variant graphic.
MDHHS identifies 90 cases of COVID variant in downstate prison
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston....
New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic
In this Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 photo, A nurse asks 72-year-old Joyce Dugan a series of...
Native Americans embrace vaccine, virus containment measures