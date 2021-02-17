Gov. Whitmer’s administration set to extend current restrictions on restaurants

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - It appears Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration and the state health department is set to extend current restrictions on restaurants through March 29.

The order which restricts capacity at restaurants to 25% and sets a 10 p.m. curfew was set to expire on Sunday Feb. 21 at 11:59 p.m. An updated order remains in effect through March 29.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun for the noon press conference.

The press conference can be seen at Noon eastern.



