Gogebic County Sheriff’s looking investigating hit and run

Deputies are looking for the owner of a Ford pick up truck with an orange grill cover, shown in the photo taken from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run that happened in the Aspirus Ironwood parking lot Monday morning. Deputies are looking for the owner of a Ford pick up truck with an orange grill cover, shown in the photo taken from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has information to call (906) 667-0203.

