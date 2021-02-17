Advertisement

Exchange students adjust to pandemic learning in America

Last semester, students from Germany, Spain, and the Czech Republic adapted to virtual learning through L’anse Area Schools.
L'anse's three current exchange students talk with ICES field manager Lauren Scherr.
L'anse's three current exchange students talk with ICES field manager Lauren Scherr.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - All students have had to make adjustments due to the pandemic, but exchange students have had a unique set of challenges.

Three exchange students currently attend L’anse Area Schools. Last semester, they had to adjust to online learning in an unfamiliar country.

International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) Field Manager Lauren Scherr says despite the obstacles, they’ve done well.

“I have got some of the toughest, funniest, most adaptable students that you could ever wish to meet,” Scherr said.

For sophomore Tim Ezegelyan from Germany, virtual learning was something entirely new.

“I didn’t have it before in Germany, but it wasn’t that difficult,” Ezegelyan said. “It’s different.”

He says one positive result of virtual learning was he had more time to spend getting to know his host family.

“It’s nice also to have people out of your home family and see how they live, and you can compare and take for your own life later the best of both,” said Ezegelyan.

Radka, a junior from the Czech Republic, says she’s excited to be in the classroom again, making friends with fellow students.

“I’m glad that I can have more deep conversations with people because we are more inside than outside,” Radka said.

Junior Marina Garcia came to L’anse from Spain. She says learning a new language on top of everything else was an extra challenge for her.

“When I first started, it was really difficult because I didn’t even know English and how things worked in the school here,” Garcia said.

One semester later, Garcia says things are going much more smoothly.

“Since I know more English and I know the people in the school, I know the teachers, I know how this works, I feel like this is going to be easier,” she said.

Scherr says ICES is looking for families to host exchange students next school year. To learn more, visit icesusa.org, email hosting@icesusa.org, or call the national office at (1800) 344-3566.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck on fire at the Dickinson County and Menominee County line on Feb. 16, 2021.
Semi catches fire at Dickinson, Menominee county line
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
MDHHS extends restrictions on restaurants with no public mention
A photo of Stella shared in Searching for Stella on Facebook.
UPDATE: Missing dog in Delta County found safe
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel in Marquette has liquor licenses, permits suspended by Michigan Liquor Control Commission

Latest News

A trickling effect from the arctic outbreak as power outages affect the overall utility...
Texas: Power outages persist, water issues arise from the lingering deep freeze
Munising Pastor offers "ashes to go" for Ash Wednesday
Munising Pastor offers "ashes to go" for Ash Wednesday
Peter White Public Library seeking input
Peter White Public Library seeking input
Texans bracing against cold weather
Texans bracing against cold weather
During Ash Wednesday Mass, Father Ryan sprinkled ashes on parishioner's heads.
St. Joseph Parish in Ishpeming makes changes to Ash Wednesday Mass