Exchange students adjust to pandemic learning in America

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - All students have had to make adjustments due to the pandemic, but exchange students have had a unique set of challenges.

Three exchange students currently attend L’anse Area Schools. Last semester, they had to adjust to online learning in an unfamiliar country.

International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) Field Manager Lauren Scherr says despite the obstacles, they’ve done well.

“I have got some of the toughest, funniest, most adaptable students that you could ever wish to meet,” Scherr said.

For sophomore Tim Ezegelyan from Germany, virtual learning was something entirely new.

“I didn’t have it before in Germany, but it wasn’t that difficult,” Ezegelyan said. “It’s different.”

He says one positive result of virtual learning was he had more time to spend getting to know his host family.

“It’s nice also to have people out of your home family and see how they live, and you can compare and take for your own life later the best of both,” said Ezegelyan.

Radka, a junior from the Czech Republic, says she’s excited to be in the classroom again, making friends with fellow students.

“I’m glad that I can have more deep conversations with people because we are more inside than outside,” Radka said.

Junior Marina Garcia came to L’anse from Spain. She says learning a new language on top of everything else was an extra challenge for her.

“When I first started, it was really difficult because I didn’t even know English and how things worked in the school here,” Garcia said.

One semester later, Garcia says things are going much more smoothly.

“Since I know more English and I know the people in the school, I know the teachers, I know how this works, I feel like this is going to be easier,” she said.

Scherr says ICES is looking for families to host exchange students next school year. To learn more, visit icesusa.org, email hosting@icesusa.org, or call the national office at (1800) 344-3566.

