Advertisement

Dickinson Trail Network expanding in Iron Mountain

The new Pewabic Trail Project will add about 6 miles of public trails on city property East of Park Ave.
A scenic look on the new trail. (Photo from DTN director)
A scenic look on the new trail. (Photo from DTN director)(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson Trail Network is expanding. The new Pewabic Trail Project will add about 6 miles of public trails on city property, east of Park Ave.

The DTN hopes to apply for a $230,000 state grant by April 1 and already has backing from the City of Iron Mountain.

The trail is also in a good location, about 400 vertical feet above downtown Iron mountain, and a mile from the city center.

‘”To its west is the Millie Hill Trail System, and then to our northeast is the Fumee Lake Natural Area. So, by joining these trail systems we truly are living up to our name as the Dickinson Trail Network,” said Chad Susott, the DTN director.

The network is now looking for financial support from the community to secure the grant. For more information on the project click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck on fire at the Dickinson County and Menominee County line on Feb. 16, 2021.
Semi catches fire at Dickinson, Menominee county line
FILE. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, and MDHHS' Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provide a COVID-19...
MDHHS extends restrictions on restaurants with no public mention
A photo of Stella shared in Searching for Stella on Facebook.
UPDATE: Missing dog in Delta County found safe
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel in Marquette has liquor licenses, permits suspended by Michigan Liquor Control Commission

Latest News

'Ashes to go' grab bags
Ash Wednesday observed differently in Munising this year with ‘ash bags’
The annual Career Technical Education (CTE) Magazine for 2021 is now available online.
CTE Magazine now available online
Inside Peter White Public Library on Feb. 1, 2021. Masks must be worn at all times inside the...
Peter White Public Library in Marquette seeks public input on future decisions
The sign at Tahquamenon Falls Brewery and Pub.
Despite record tourism numbers, the Tahquamenon Falls Brewery and Pub is struggling
FILE. The Michigan State Police is pleased to announce the promotion of Sergeant Mark...
New assistant commander assigned to MSP Negaunee Post