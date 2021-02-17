Dickinson Trail Network expanding in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson Trail Network is expanding. The new Pewabic Trail Project will add about 6 miles of public trails on city property, east of Park Ave.

The DTN hopes to apply for a $230,000 state grant by April 1 and already has backing from the City of Iron Mountain.

The trail is also in a good location, about 400 vertical feet above downtown Iron mountain, and a mile from the city center.

‘”To its west is the Millie Hill Trail System, and then to our northeast is the Fumee Lake Natural Area. So, by joining these trail systems we truly are living up to our name as the Dickinson Trail Network,” said Chad Susott, the DTN director.

The network is now looking for financial support from the community to secure the grant. For more information on the project click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.