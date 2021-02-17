Advertisement

Despite record tourism numbers, the Tahquamenon Falls Brewery and Pub is struggling

The brewery has faced this challenge since last March when closures happened suddenly.
The sign at Tahquamenon Falls Brewery and Pub.
The sign at Tahquamenon Falls Brewery and Pub.(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PARADISE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the pandemic began nearly a year ago, the Tahquamenon Falls State Park has remained open - hitting new highs in tourism.

“We saw almost 600,000 visitors, record camping numbers. It was a great season, really all the way through October,“ said Park Manager, Kevin Dennis.

According to Dennis, those record-breaking numbers are expected once again.

However, despite an increase in tourism, the Tahquamenon Falls Brewery and Pub is struggling.

”We’re doing approximately 25% of the revenue that we should be doing,” Tahquamenon Falls Brewery and Pub CEO, Lark Ludlow, said.

Ludlow says the brewery has faced this challenge since last March when closures happened suddenly.

”It was shocking, horrifying, and all of a sudden, ‘oh what are we going to do?’” she recalled.

But Ludlow is hoping the lift on indoor dining will help bring revenue in. The brewery is continuing to enforce state guidelines like mask wearing, social distancing, extensive cleaning, and party limits, while continuing to offer to-go options.

”We also have a beautiful fireplace outside with a fire in it and they can stand there and there’s picnic tables where they can sit and have a drink,” she said. 

And Dennis is hoping more snow and colder weather will bring people back to the park.

”Visit the falls, do some snowshoeing, do some skiing and then couple that with a nice meal at the brew pub,” he said. 

Ludlow is looking forward to seeing customers once again and wants to thank those who have been supporting the park.

