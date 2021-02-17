CTE Magazine now available online

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Career Technical Education (CTE) Magazine for 2021 is now available online.

The magazine provides statistics and other information on skilled trades including a look at job forecasts for each field. Additionally, it includes information on programs offered at high schools and colleges to get students on a path to a high paying job.

“One of the great things about all of the occupations that are featured in the magazine is they’re all in high demand, they’re all high skill, high wage occupations so there’s a lot to choose from and that’s the message we want to get across to young people is the biggest thing is making a decision and moving in a direction,” said Marquette-Alger RESA CTE Director Brian Sarvello.

This is the eighth year for the magazine. Normally they print physical copies as well, but that isn’t happening this year because of the pandemic. Click here to view the online CTE Magazine for 2021.

