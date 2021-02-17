Climbing up the temperature rollercoaster
The bitter cold arctic air is retreating north and the upper-level pattern will bring milder air into the Great Lakes. Temperatures will a bit warmer each and every day through next week with highs reaching into the 30s by Monday. A few disturbances will move across the area in the coming days, which could set off some scattered snow showers into the weekend.
Today: Sunny and milder
>Highs: Mainly upper teens, low 20s east
Thursday: Cloudy with scattered slake effect snow
>Highs: Low 20s
Friday: Scattered snow showers and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
Sunday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers and warmer
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Monday: Cloudy and noticeably warmer
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Tuesday: Cloudy with a wintry mix
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
