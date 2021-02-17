Bridgefest 2021 encouraging vendors to rent a space

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Food vendors and non-food vendors are invited to apply/register to sell their products to the public on Friday, June 18, 2021, and Saturday, June 19, 2021 during Bridgefest.

Registration forms and detailed information are available online at www.bridgefestfun.com. Food vendors may apply now and will be notified of their acceptance after review by the Bridgefest committee and paying their vendor registration fee.

Food vendors may choose to apply for spaces both inside and/or outside the Ray Kestner Waterfront Park. First come, first served in space.

Non-food vendors may register now and will be assigned their space after all applications are received in early June. The registration fee must be paid in full for a vendor to be assigned any space.

Registration amounts and payment information are available through the online application/registration forms. All vendors must provide proof of insurance and license to a Bridgefest committee member at check-in on Friday or prior to the event.

No outside alcohol vendors are allowed at Bridgefest.

Bridgefest would like to thank Keweenaw Chevrolet | BUICK | GMC of Houghton for being this year’s Presenting Sponsor.

For more information about the 2021 Bridgefest celebration and how to get involved visit www.bridgefestfun.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

