Advertisement

Bridgefest 2021 encouraging vendors to rent a space

Food vendors may choose to apply for spaces both inside and/or outside the Ray Kestner Waterfront Park.
FILE. People enjoying Bridgefest in Houghton in 2019.
FILE. People enjoying Bridgefest in Houghton in 2019.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Food vendors and non-food vendors are invited to apply/register to sell their products to the public on Friday, June 18, 2021, and Saturday, June 19, 2021 during Bridgefest.

Registration forms and detailed information are available online at www.bridgefestfun.com. Food vendors may apply now and will be notified of their acceptance after review by the Bridgefest committee and paying their vendor registration fee.

Food vendors may choose to apply for spaces both inside and/or outside the Ray Kestner Waterfront Park. First come, first served in space.

Non-food vendors may register now and will be assigned their space after all applications are received in early June. The registration fee must be paid in full for a vendor to be assigned any space.

Registration amounts and payment information are available through the online application/registration forms. All vendors must provide proof of insurance and license to a Bridgefest committee member at check-in on Friday or prior to the event.

No outside alcohol vendors are allowed at Bridgefest.

Bridgefest would like to thank Keweenaw Chevrolet | BUICK | GMC of Houghton for being this year’s Presenting Sponsor.

For more information about the 2021 Bridgefest celebration and how to get involved visit www.bridgefestfun.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck on fire at the Dickinson County and Menominee County line on Feb. 16, 2021.
Semi catches fire at Dickinson, Menominee county line
A photo of Stella shared in Searching for Stella on Facebook.
UPDATE: Missing dog in Delta County found safe
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The UP North Lodge continues to offer curbside take-out on weekdays and outdoor dining on...
Up North Lodge gets ‘Best Outdoor Dining’ in the U.P.
Deputies would like to speak to the driver of the ford pickup truck with an orange grill cover,...
Gogebic County Sheriff’s looking investigating hit and run

Latest News

Tow rope in action at Adventure Mountain in Greenland Township.
30 years in the making, tow rope reopens in Greenland Township
One of the cameras was funded by the MAPS Education Foundation
MAPS Education Foundation supports live streaming
Small business "Yes, we're open" sign.
Gov. Whitmer announces 6K small businesses awarded $52.5M through Small Business Survival Grant Program
Source: AP Images
Michigan operators report $42.7M January gross internet gaming, sports betting receipts