Ash Wednesday observed differently in Munising this year with ‘ash bags’

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day of prayer and fasting. It falls on the first day of lent and marks six weeks until Easter.

An Ash Wednesday like no other, being observed from a distance, and unable to cross people.

“I can’t put the crosses on their forehead this year because I’d be touching one person after another,” Pastor Ann Gonyea from the Eden Evangelical Lutheran Church, said.

She stood on the corner of Elm Ave. and Superior St. in Downtown Munising on Wednesday to hand out “ash bags.”

“People can take home and then do some of their typical Ash Wednesday devotional time at home,” she said.

In the bags, people can find a book of devotionals for Lent, a guide for an online Ash Wednesday service, and prayer, and a container of ashes.

And for those still looking to attend church today, she’s holding a virtual service on Facebook live, but for those who weren’t able to make it out to get ashes, “Soil is acceptable to use, and you can use water too. It’s a little bit different – it’s more related to our baptismal identities – but you can do that,” she said.

And for those spending Lent and Easter alone, she says community is important.

“I think it’s important that we continue to pray, and to just lean into each other more and be really creative about how we support one another through this.”

Gonyea says as of right now, the church’s Easter Sunday service will continue to be a combination of virtual and in-person.

