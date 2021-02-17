Alger County Chamber cancels Pictured Rocks Days 2021

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular annual event in Munising has been canceled for 2021.

Pictured Rocks Days, which was set to take place June 12 and June 13 at Binsfield Bayshore Park, was canceled by the Alger County Chamber of Commerce and Greater Munising Bay Partnership.

In a Facebook post, the organizers said, “Big events that draw thousands of people like Pictured Rocks Days take months of planning and with there still being many uncertainties regarding the coronavirus pandemic, we feel it best to hold off another year. We want to ensure Pictured Rocks Days remains not only a safe event, but successful as well.”

Many Upper Peninsula residents flock to Munising for the days, in part to enjoy a free Pictured Rocks Cruises boat ride for “Yoopers Ride Free.” The cruise company has not publicly stated if its rides are also canceled this year.

The event was also canceled last year because of the ongoing pandemic.

Pictured Rocks Days 2022 are set for June 11 and June 12 that year.

