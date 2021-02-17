Advertisement

3 time UP Swimmer of the Year Aliah Robertson commits to Southern Illinois University

Aliah Robertson during an interview with TV6.
Aliah Robertson during an interview with TV6.(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Sault Ste. Marie high school swimmer is continuing her athletic career at the Division-1 level this fall.

Aliah Robertson, a Sault Ste. Marie High School Blue Devil, and seven time MHSAA UP Finals champion has committed to Southern Illinois University. During her time as a member of the varsity swim team at Sault Ste. Marie, Robertson has won UP swimmer of the year three times, and has broken several school, and Upper Peninsula records.

“I was kind of just going for a school that fit me the best academically and athletically, and Southern Illinois, Division-1, just happened to be the place for me,” said Robertson. “I never got to meet the team in person, but I got to talk to a lot of them on the phone, and the coaches, so I feel like I just connected with them more than the other schools, and I liked that.”

Robertson says that she plans to study criminal justice.

