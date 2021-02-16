VA taking veteran calls to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is now taking calls to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Any enrolled veteran, who wants the Moderna vaccine can call 906-774-3300 extension 33115. The line is open any weekday from 8 to 4:30 local time.

The VA will help you schedule for any day or time that works, at any clinic. There are upcoming clinics at VA facilities in Ironwood, Iron Mountain and Sault Saint Marie.

“We’ve been calling them and we’re starting to get a little tight trying to find, trying to reach veterans that still are inrested in the vaccine,” said Paul Seim, the associate chief for inpatient nursing the Iron Mountain VA.

The Iron Mountain VA has already vaccinated nearly 6,000 veterans.

