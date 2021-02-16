Advertisement

Up North Lodge gets ‘Best Outdoor Dining’ in the U.P.

The UP North Lodge continues to offer curbside take-out on weekdays and outdoor dining on...
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Up North Lodge in Gwinn receiving top honors in best outdoor dining in the U.P. The Michigan based online news site MLive held a voting contest for outdoor dining.

There were separate categories for lower Michigan and the U.P. Management at the restaurant say they’ve adapted out of necessity.

“The last couple weekends have been chilly but we get the fires going and people are still hanging out and it actually allows us an ability to offer a little bit more to people because when we’re at that 25 percent capacity if they don’t call and make reservations, I have to turn them away,” said Jesie Melchiori, General Manager for the Up North Lodge.

Melchiori also said the staff has put a lot of work into adapting outdoor dining including setting up a tent, fire pits and heaters. You can find a link to the article by clicking here.

Up North Lodge in Gwinn Receives "Best Outdoor Dining in the U.P."
