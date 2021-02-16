Two vehicles damaged in Ontonagon County crash

GREENLAND TOWNSHIP Mich. (WLUC) - Two vehicles were damaged in a Valentine’s Day crash in Ontonagon County.

According to the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:24 p.m. Feb. 14, Brain Mustonen of Buffalo, Minnesota, slowed down and attempted to make a left-hand turn off M-26 near Aspen Lane in Greenland Township.

At that time, another driver, James Klinkhardt of Farmington, Missouri, came up from behind, wasn’t able to stop and attempted to pass him on the left. The sheriff’s office says Klinkhardt was unable to avoid crashing into Mustonen’s vehicle.

Both vehicles were unable to be driven following the crash, but no airbags were deployed, the sheriff’s office said. No injuries were reported by either driver.

Dishaw Towing removed the vehicles from the crash scene.

