The UPside - February 15, 2021

This week’s UPsider is Shannon Greathouse, who is constantly helping the Gwinn and greater Marquette County community.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Greathouse is the owner of three businesses in Gwinn: Shannon’s Home Cooking, a restaurant and catering service; Dis n’ Dat, a thrift store; and ModelTots, a resale kids clothing store. However, all three business, have the same business plan--how to give back to the community.

Learn more about how Greathouse uses her businesses to give back in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

