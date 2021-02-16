Superior Arts Youth Theater set to premiere “Piglet” animation film

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The youth from Superior Arts Youth Theater have put together an animation film called Piglet, which is based on Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

The show will premiere online on Saturday February 20th.

SAYT started filming animated shows when COVID restrictions limited their on-stage performances. For 10-year-old Torah Brindle, filming an animation has sparked her creativity.

“They make you into a cartoon, and it’s really fun to be a cartoon,” says Brindle. “They take your ideas and they don’t just take them for granted. They actually use them.”

Torah, who plays a cat that is in love with Piglet in the film, says their shows have something for all ages.

Tickets are $5 for a whole day of viewing the show on broadwayondemand.com. The show will be available starting at midnight on the 20th, and can be viewed at anytime throughout the day.

Tickets can also be purchased on SAYT website.

