State, federal leaders encourage Michiganders to get health coverage during special enrollment period

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With a new Health Insurance Marketplace special enrollment period open until May 15, Michigan’s state and federal leaders are encouraging Michiganders to take action now to make sure they have quality health coverage for themselves and their families.

The newly-created special enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Feb. 15 through May 15, with coverage beginning on the first day of the month after consumers purchase coverage. Based on national statistics from last year’s open enrollment period, approximately 90% of people who sign up through the Marketplace are eligible to receive federal subsidies, with approximately 75% of enrollees obtaining high-quality coverage for less than $50 per month.

“This pandemic has only reaffirmed the need to expand access to quality, affordable health care,” said U.S. Senator Gary Peters. “I’m pleased that the Biden Administration has opened a special enrollment period, which will allow Michiganders who need health insurance to get covered and help lower health care costs. I’ll continue working to address this pandemic and ensure Michigan families have the support and assistance they need to get through this challenging time.”

“No Michigander should ever have to worry about accessing quality, affordable health care, especially in the middle of a pandemic when there are still thousands without health coverage,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Expanding opportunity and choice for Michiganders is one of our top priorities and President Biden’s executive order will go a long way toward helping us achieve our goal.”

“Under Governor Whitmer’s leadership, Michigan was the first state to call on the federal government last year to open a special enrollment period in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox. “We repeated those calls throughout 2020 and now they have been answered. It is important that Michiganders take advantage of this limited special enrollment period if they do not currently have health insurance coverage, and that they do not wait until it is again too late to protect themselves and their families.”

“We are strongly supportive of anything the federal government can do to work with the State of Michigan to make sure more people have access to health care coverage,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel. “It is vital that all Michiganders are able to seek COVID-19 treatment, and other medical care, without having to worry about lacking health coverage due to their income.”

To review coverage options and enroll, consumers can visit the Health Insurance Marketplace at HealthCare.gov or call the Marketplace Call Center at 800-318-2596 (TTY: 1-855-889-4325).

For more information about health insurance, including a schedule of upcoming DIFS and MDHHS virtual health insurance town halls, consumers should visit Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance or call 877-999-6442 Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Consumers are eligible to apply for the Healthy Michigan Plan at any time online by visiting Michigan.gov/MIBridges or by calling 855-789-5610.

The mission of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is to ensure access to safe and secure insurance and financial services fundamental for the opportunity, security, and success of Michigan residents, while fostering economic growth and sustainability in both industries. In addition, the Department provides consumer protection, outreach, and financial literacy and education services to Michigan residents. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/DIFS or follow the Department on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.