Senator Gary Peters is urging Michiganders to enroll in healthcare using the Biden Administration’s special enrollment extension

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 Michiganders do not have healthcare coverage.

“Particularly now that we continue to be in the midst of a pandemic, it’s absolutely essential that folks have the healthcare that they need to provide the security for their family,” Senator Gary Peters said.

He said the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has been extended under the Biden Administration’s new special open enrollment period.

Open enrollment usually ends Dec. 15 of the previous year, but now it ends May 15.

Melanie Grund, founder of GCB Global Strategies, said she’s self-employed and uses the healthcare.gov website herself, and she said it’s now easier to use than ever.

Anyone can enroll in healthcare right now to be covered as early as March 1.

“As you input your information, you can select your plan and it actually will start the following month. So, if you wait until the end – if you wait until May 15, you’re waiting until June to get that healthcare coverage,” Grund said.

The income-based model allows anyone, no matter income or employment status, to choose a plan that works for them.

And Senator Peters said to enroll as soon as possible.

“Don’t wait. Do it now. It’s going to be open for a while, but those are for others who may be losing insurance, but if you do not have quality affordable health insurance right now, certainly check out the site.”

For more information on the Affordable Care Act or to enroll, visit www.healthcare.gov or call 1-800-318-2596.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.