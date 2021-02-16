Advertisement

Semi catches fire at Dickinson, Menominee county line

The driver was uninjured in the blaze.
Semi truck on fire at the Dickinson County and Menominee County line on Feb. 16, 2021.
Semi truck on fire at the Dickinson County and Menominee County line on Feb. 16, 2021.(Viewer Photo)
By Alyssa Jawor and Alissa Pietila
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEYER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A semi-truck caught first Tuesday afternoon along US-2 at the Dickinson and Menominee County line.

According to our reporter on scene in Menominee County’s Meyer Township, the truck, which belongs to an Iron Mountain business, caught fire in the cab area of the truck.

Officials on scene believe it may have been an electrical fire, but the cause is still under investigation.

The driver was uninjured in the fire.

The Meyer Township Fire Department and Menominee County Sheriff’s Office responded the the scene and quickly put out the flames. The Michigan State Police and local EMS also assisted at the scene.

The truck was being towed from the scene as of 4:50 p.m. central.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

