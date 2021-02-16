Semi catches fire at Dickinson, Menominee county line

MEYER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A semi-truck caught first Tuesday afternoon along US-2 at the Dickinson and Menominee County line.

According to our reporter on scene in Menominee County’s Meyer Township, the truck, which belongs to an Iron Mountain business, caught fire in the cab area of the truck.

Officials on scene believe it may have been an electrical fire, but the cause is still under investigation.

The driver was uninjured in the fire.

The Meyer Township Fire Department and Menominee County Sheriff’s Office responded the the scene and quickly put out the flames. The Michigan State Police and local EMS also assisted at the scene.

The truck was being towed from the scene as of 4:50 p.m. central.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

