Paczki day has arrived

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s paczki day only once a year.

Huron Mountain Bakery stops its regular donut production to prepare for the fat Tuesday tradition.

Paczki are sold at both Marquette and Ishpeming locations on Tuesday only.

Baker Joe Heck says they’re in popular demand, so it’s best to buy the treats early.

“So an average February donut sale would be 1,500 to 2,000, and we will sell traditionally all 16,000 of the paczki we made today between our two stores.” Heck compares the sales to highlight the demand of the treats.

If you missed out on paczki this year... there’s always next year.

For more information about Huron Mountain Bakery, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.