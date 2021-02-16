Advertisement

NMU reports zero COVID-19 cases as testing continues

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is reporting zero cases of COVID-19 on campus as surveillance testing continues. The testing is done each week for a random group of three hundred students, staff and faculty.

In addition NMU athletes are tested almost daily. NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall says they’re happy with the results but won’t let their guard down.

“We’re five weeks into the semester, we have 10 more weeks, we will continue the testing every week, we report all those tests, they’re live on our dashboard on our website, there’s a lot of testing going on on campus and to have zeroes it brings smiles to our faces which are covered up by masks,” Hall said.

NMU rotates its testing between residence hall students one week and off-campus students, faculty and staff the next.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-41/US-2 blocked off because of a crash between a tanker truck and a pickup truck the morning...
UPDATE: US-41/US-2 reopens west of Bark River after tanker truck, pickup truck crash
Fancy Free in Marquette
New pop-up thrift shop in Marquette gives luxurious theme
Car crash graphic.
UPDATE: 73-year-old man dies after multi-vehicle crash in Houghton County
POLICE CRUISER
Man faces multiple charges after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle in Ontonagon
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating...
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive

Latest News

NMU reporting zero cases of COVID-19 on campus
NMU reporting zero cases of COVID-19 on campus
Up North Lodge in Gwinn Receives "Best Outdoor Dining in the U.P."
Up North Lodge in Gwinn Receives "Best Outdoor Dining in the U.P."
Habitat for Humanity-Marquette County builds 106th home
Habitat for Humanity-Marquette County builds 106th home
Marquette County restaurants prepare for Fat Tuesday
Marquette County restaurants prepare for Fat Tuesday