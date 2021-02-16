NMU reports zero COVID-19 cases as testing continues

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is reporting zero cases of COVID-19 on campus as surveillance testing continues. The testing is done each week for a random group of three hundred students, staff and faculty.

In addition NMU athletes are tested almost daily. NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall says they’re happy with the results but won’t let their guard down.

“We’re five weeks into the semester, we have 10 more weeks, we will continue the testing every week, we report all those tests, they’re live on our dashboard on our website, there’s a lot of testing going on on campus and to have zeroes it brings smiles to our faces which are covered up by masks,” Hall said.

NMU rotates its testing between residence hall students one week and off-campus students, faculty and staff the next.

