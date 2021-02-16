New pop-up thrift shop in Marquette gives luxurious theme to buying second-hand

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette pop-up thrift shop has been getting steady business since opening last month.

Located at 131 E. Michigan Street, Greta Hillstrom opened her shop called Fancy-Free where she mixes thrifting with luxury.

“It’s for women that don’t mind second hand clothes but they just don’t want to go and do the hunting for the clothes,” Hillstrom said.

She travels around the country to find trendy marked down clothing and brings them back to Marquette.

“The last trip I took was out to Connecticut, because I know all the good spots to hit out there,” Hillstrom said. “I don’t even pack anything. All I have is a toiletry bag and I just have one outfit and I hit the road.”

She is also adding a pop-up coffee shop in the summer for guest to enjoy while shopping.

”There’s a couple coffee shops in town that will come in for the weekend and they’ll bring the espresso machine and they’ll bring the barista,” Hillstrom said.

Thrifting runs in her blood. Her mother was a thrift shop owner as well. She also has nine siblings, so hand-me-downs were second nature to them.

”We never ever got anything new growing up,” Hillstrom said. “Everything that I owned was either from the thrift store or from my sisters.”

“At thrift stores you can find really nice, luxury items once in a while,” she said. “Not every time. It’s hit or miss. So, that’s what I do. I try and go source those luxury items that people are donating.”

Her hours are listed below:

Thursday 2 p.m. - 8 p.m

Friday 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

You can follow Fancy Free on Instagram @fancyfreehq for more updates.

