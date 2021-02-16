M&M Area Community Foundation receives grant to help opioid crisis

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to state data, from 1999 to 2018, opioid overdose deaths in Michigan increased from 118 a year to more than 2,000 a year. There were nearly 2,600 deaths from drug overdoses in 2018 in Michigan and 2,036 of those were overdoses from opioids.

“We need to lay the groundwork about the fact that there actually is a crisis in this area. It isn’t somewhere else that this happens. It is in our area, our neighborhoods,” said Paula Gruszynski, executive director for the M&M Area Community Foundation.

The M&M Area Community Foundation received a grant from the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan to help educate the community and reach out to those impacted by opioids.

“In the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, we find that overdose rates from opioids, whether they’re prescription or illicit opioid substances, exceed the state’s average,” said Andrew Cohen, a pharmacist at Bellin Health.

M&M Area Community Foundation is partnering with Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties and Bellin Health to offer training and resources – for free – to anyone who is interested.

“The plan is, from now until the end of the year we are going to do as many trainings to as many groups as possible,” said Gruszynski.

The money from the grant will be used to purchase supplies such as Narcan, a substance used to reverse opioid overdoses, sharp boxes for first responders, and drug lock boxes.

“So, if you have opioids in your house and you are concerned about them not being secure, you can participate in one of our trainings and then receive a free personal drug lockbox,” said Gruszynski.

If you or your business is interested in participating in a free opioid training, call the M&M Area Community Foundation at (906) 864-3599.

