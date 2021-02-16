Michigan public schools call on lawmakers for funding

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) -In a roundtable discussion Tuesday, the K-12 Alliance of Michigan and the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators requested immediate action from Michigan lawmakers to give schools the funds needed for equipment and student learning recovery.

“In order to move those plans forward, we simply need the legislature to be a partner in this effort rather than an obstacle,” Executive Director of K-12 Alliance of Michigan, Robert McCann said. “The longer we delay, like you’ve heard, the longer it’s going to mean those recovery efforts get put off.”

Currently, $1.5 billion from the federal government’s stimulus package in December, sits at state level. The money is specifically intended for Michigan K-12 public schools.

McCann said the only way for the money to be sent out is if the legislature passes a bill that allocates it to do so.

Lawmakers are waiting until the end of the semester to assess the need for schools, but S. Claire County Regional Educational Service Agency superintendent, Kevin Miller, said that’s too late.

“We simply can’t wait until July to determine the finances that are going to be available to make some of the key decisions that our districts are going to have to make,” Miller said.

McCann thinks there are underlying political reasons why legislators won’t pass the bill.

“Who are you trying to hurt here,” McCann asked. “Because there’s nothing in holding this money back that hurts the governor. All you’re doing is dragging every school and every student into a political battle.”

The money would be used for things such as tutoring, summer learning, mental health options and air ventilation systems.

Once the money is disbursed, schools will have 15 months to use it.

