Marquette County experiencing a great need for foster parents

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The number of children in need of foster homes is great, but Lynn Johnson, Director of Marquette County Juvenile Services, says the number of available foster parents is not.

“We had a number of families when the program was first started in the late 70s,” said Johnson. “Over that time, the two families that we have presently date back to that era. There hasn’t been a lot of activity in regard to recruiting new families.”

Many children are put into foster care due to parental abuse or neglect. However, Marquette County Prosecutor says increasing drug arrests might also be a factor. He explains in the statement below.

“Information I have received from MDHHS is that foster care placements have decreased, and that due to COVID-19, MDHHS has taken steps to minimize placement outside of the home whenever possible. The Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is handling an increase in methamphetamine cases and opened a record number of 229 methamphetamine felony cases in 2020. The increase in these cases undoubtedly has impacted families and many children in Marquette County. Unfortunately, I suspect that this significant increase in methamphetamine cases will result in more children needing services. There is always a large need for foster parents, and due our remote geography in the Upper Peninsula we have limited foster parents available when needed. Because of this, children may be placed outside of their home counties, towns, or school areas causing additional trauma to these children.”

Johnson says it is crucial to keep foster children in their own communities, rather than placing them outside the county.

“In times of crisis, it’s especially important for kids to be in familiar surroundings; to be around the people that know them and are committed to them,” Johnson said. “We know from history that kids do better the closer to home that they’re able to be placed.”

To learn more about becoming a foster parent to a child in Marquette County, contact Foster Care Licensing Specialist Dini Peterson at (906) 225-8285.

