Kalevala Week programs to begin Feb. 23

Finnish flag photo.
Finnish flag photo.(WLUC)
By Finlandia University and TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (FinnU/WLUC) - The Copper Country Community Arts Center and the Finlandia University Finnish & Nordic Studies Program are pleased to announce Kalevala Week 2021, a joint program of public events in celebration of Finland’s national epic, Kalevala.

Centered on the CCCAC’s annual Art of the Kalevala exhibition and the Finnish & Nordic Studies Program’s annual Kalevala reading marathon, this series will highlight the important place Kalevala has in the Copper Country through a series of events that will be offered online and in person.

The Kalevalathon invites members of the public to participate as readers of individual runes. Readers will need to have their own copy of Kalevala to read from, in any language or translation. The Crawford English translation of Kalevala is freely available at runeberg.org; many public libraries also have the epic available for checkout.

The events are: 

Animal Life: Art from the Kalevala Exhibition

Gallery Talk and Virtual Exhibit Reception

  • ”Animals in Kalevala and Finnish Folklore,” Dr. Hilary-Joy Virtanen, Finlandia University
  • Introduction of Artists - Tuesday, Feb. 23, 7:00 p.m.
  • Online reception link available at www.coppercountryarts.com

Finnish & Nordic Studies 3rd Annual Kalevalathon

If you are interested in reading one of the runes, indicate your interest by typing your name into the chat function of Zoom after entering the meeting. Readers will be placed in line on a first-come, first-served basis. This event will also livestream via YouTube.

All times are in the Eastern Time Zone and all events are free and open to the public.

For more information on the exhibition and reception, contact CCCAC Director Cynthia Coté at 906-482-2333. For more information on the Kalevalathon, contact Professor Hilary Virtanen at 906-487-7514.

Story originally posted at finlandia.edu/news.

Copyright 2021 FinnU, WLUC. All rights reserved.

