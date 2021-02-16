Advertisement

Hasbro scraps Gina Carano ‘Mandalorian’ action figures

Hasbro has scrapped plans to make more Cara Dune action figures.
Hasbro has scrapped plans to make more Cara Dune action figures.(Source: Hasbro via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gina Carano being fired from “The Mandalorian” is also bringing an end to her Cara Dune action figures.

The Disney+ Star Wars toys were popular, selling out shortly after they were released last year.

Now, toy maker Hasbro has scrapped plans to make any more of the action figures.

Carano’s character on “The Mandalorian” was an instant fan favorite, but the mixed martial artist-turned-actress was fired last Wednesday over social media posts which many considered offensive.

Carano has refused to apologize and plans to develop a movie project with the help of conservative website The Daily Wire.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-41/US-2 blocked off because of a crash between a tanker truck and a pickup truck the morning...
UPDATE: US-41/US-2 reopens west of Bark River after tanker truck, pickup truck crash
FILE. Wolf image.
Wisconsin DNR announces February wolf hunt season
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.,...
Democratic congressman sues Trump over role in Capitol riot
Six Texas family members were hospitalized after using a charcoal grill to heat their apartment.
6 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after Texas family uses charcoal grill to heat apartment
Paczki are sold one day a year at Huron Mountain Bakery in Marquette
Paczki day has arrived
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Girl hurt in crash involving Chiefs coach Britt Reid awake