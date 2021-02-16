Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity Marquette County holds dedication for 106th home virtually

Women builders building a new home for family.
Women builders building a new home for family.(Remi Murrey)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Habitat for Humanity of Marquette County dedicated its 106th home Monday night, virtually. The family of five moving into the home was joined by Habitat staff for the ceremony while friends and supporters joined online.

Over the summer the home was built in Gwinn, though it was a challenging year to find volunteers because of the pandemic. The dedication gives the families a chance to thank those who helped them become homeowners.

“We’d just like to that the community and families and Deanna and Jay and everybody for making this happen especially during this year it’s been a really tough year and we made it happen, it was a lot of work but we’re really grateful,” said new home owner, Megan Reffruschinni.

Habitat for Humanity is looking for more volunteers for the next build season this coming spring.

