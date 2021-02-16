Advertisement

Gogebic Lodge to hold annual Ice Fishing Derby March 6

Pre-registration for the 38th annual event is ongoing at the Gogebic Lodge, but anglers may also register the day of the event.
Images from the Gogebic Lodge flyer for the 38th annual Ice Fishing Derby to be held March 6, 2021.(Gogebic Lodge/WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARENISCO, Mich. (WLUC) - A lodge and restaurant on Lake Gogebic is gearing up for some ice fishing next month.

The Gogebic Lodge, located at N9600 M-64 in Marenisco, will host its 38th annual Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday, March 6, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. central on Lake Gogebic.

Pre-registration for the event is ongoing at the Gogebic Lodge, but anglers may register the day of the event, beginning at 6:00 a.m. central. The entry cost is $40.

First ($1,000), second ($200) and third ($100) place prizes will be awarded for the largest walleye, northern pike and perch. $50 prizes will also be given for the first whitefish, rock bass, and crappie that are caught. Door prizes will be given out.

Food, refreshments and live bait will be available for purchase. Free soup and chili will be provided for all contestants during the tournament.

For more information, email gogebiclodge@alphacomm.net or visit the lodge’s Facebook page and website.

Click here to view a PDF flyer for the event.

