Florence County Jail renovation almost complete

The flooring, wall paint and cabinets have all been replaced, but the biggest upgrade was radio infrastructure within dispatch and the jail.
The dispatch area with cameras.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) - After 6 months of remodeling, the Florence County jail is almost complete and ready to bring back inmates.

“We left the footprint the same; We didn’t move any walls or anything, but the building is 20 years old,” said Sheriff Dan Miller, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Miller says that’s why the Florence County board bonded $1.5 million for the renovation, which began in September.

“We’re here 24/7, so they get hard use,” he explained.

He says the flooring, wall paint and cabinets have all been replaced, but the biggest upgrade was radio infrastructure within dispatch and the jail.

“We’re working with Peninsula Fiber Network to go online with 911, with them, they cover the whole U.P.,” he added.

He says there is also a new server room, with brand new back-ups incase power goes out. Sheriff Miller says the new area will be safer for the employees and inmates, but will also offer a more secure dispatch system.

“The citizens know they are going to have a good trustworthy 911 system, when that’s up and running,” said the sheriff.

The jail currently needs a male corrections officer, but the sheriff says those are hard to come by.

“There’s a shortage nationwide of corrections, it’s a great job. You can start right out of high school. We pay for your training,” he said.

According to the sheriff the renovations should be done by the end of this month; Inmates will be brought back to the building on March first.

