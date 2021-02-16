Advertisement

Embrace Salon and Spa in Marquette thanks clients for their support by holding ‘customer appreciation drawing’

Any visit to the salon will equal one entry for weekly drawings.
Embrace Salon and Spa Owner Nicole Bullock says they could not have made it without the support...
Embrace Salon and Spa Owner Nicole Bullock says they could not have made it without the support of their clients.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Every visit to the Salon from February 1st to March 6th equals one entry into the drawing. The prizes consist of salon products and services.

A drawing will take place every week in March, and winners will be contacted by phone.

Embrace Salon Owner Nicole Bullock says it’s a way to show customers how important they have been to her business.

“Without our clients that we have now, we would have never been able to stay open,” says Bolluck. “It’s been really hard. But our clients are the ones that have kept us going. We appreciate that you’re coming in at weird time and trusting us to be safe, and we’re trusting you to be safe with us.”

The Salon staff will keep track of customers visits to the salon and enter them into the drawing accordingly.

