Embrace Salon and Spa in Marquette thanks clients for their support by holding ‘customer appreciation drawing’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Every visit to the Salon from February 1st to March 6th equals one entry into the drawing. The prizes consist of salon products and services.

A drawing will take place every week in March, and winners will be contacted by phone.

Embrace Salon Owner Nicole Bullock says it’s a way to show customers how important they have been to her business.

“Without our clients that we have now, we would have never been able to stay open,” says Bolluck. “It’s been really hard. But our clients are the ones that have kept us going. We appreciate that you’re coming in at weird time and trusting us to be safe, and we’re trusting you to be safe with us.”

The Salon staff will keep track of customers visits to the salon and enter them into the drawing accordingly.

