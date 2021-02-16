Advertisement

Changes made for Ash Wednesday mass in Marquette

Ashes to be sprinkled on parishioners’ heads instead of the black cross
St. Peter's Cathedral
St. Peter's Cathedral(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Ash Wednesday just hours away, St. Peter Cathedral is looking to accommodate up to 200 people for mass. Lately, the church has had every other pew blocked off with families sitting with each other and apart from other parishioners.

During a normal Ash Wednesday, one person at a time would be given a prayer before having ashes placed on their heads. However, Monsignor Michael Steber says The Vatican wants the church to give the prayer to the congregation all at once.

“Just once,” Steber said, “[we’ll] give either of two statements of repent and believe in the gospel, or remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return.”

Steber says masks and other PPE will be worn while administering the ashes, which will be be sprinkled on top of people’s heads instead of the black cross.

“They’re again looking for a way we can have the least contact with people and safety when we’re close,” he said.

Despite these adjustments, Steber says he is still looking forward to the start of the Lenten season.

“What’s beautiful about Ash Wednesday, to me,” he stated, “is that even those who may not be able to receive holy communion can receive ashes.”

Steber says he understands people may not come to the cathedral because of the pandemic. Nevertheless, he says attending services is not mandatory.

“They can turn to the lord,” he mentioned, “and hopefully begin a Lenten season with their turning to the lord and trusting their selves to him.”

Steber says the receiving of ashes will be offered but is not obligatory during Ash Wednesday. Mass will be held at St. Peter Cathedral tomorrow at 8:00 a.m., 12:10 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.

