Can drive for MSHS ‘Project Graduation’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday a can drive will continue for Marquette Senior High School.

Tuesday kicked off the ‘Project Graduation 2021’ fundraiser. The drive will take place Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the MSHS bus garage on Lincoln Avenue.

The money will be used to for an annual all-night party on the same day as graduation.

“We’ve been doing parties for the kids since the 80s,” said Sarah Tripp, the fundraising committee chair for ‘Project Graduation 2021′. “Last year unfortunately the kids couldn’t have the party so this year we have ‘plan B’ and that would be that we just have some sort of an outdoor event.”

Organizers say they are hopeful the party will be able to happen on the same day as graduation in the Northern Michigan University dome.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.