Advertisement

Can drive for MSHS ‘Project Graduation’

The drive will take place Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the MSHS bus garage on Lincoln Avenue.
Can collection begins on Feb. 16.
Can collection begins on Feb. 16.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday a can drive will continue for Marquette Senior High School.

Tuesday kicked off the ‘Project Graduation 2021’ fundraiser. The drive will take place Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the MSHS bus garage on Lincoln Avenue.

The money will be used to for an annual all-night party on the same day as graduation.

“We’ve been doing parties for the kids since the 80s,” said Sarah Tripp, the fundraising committee chair for ‘Project Graduation 2021′. “Last year unfortunately the kids couldn’t have the party so this year we have ‘plan B’ and that would be that we just have some sort of an outdoor event.”

Organizers say they are hopeful the party will be able to happen on the same day as graduation in the Northern Michigan University dome.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-41/US-2 blocked off because of a crash between a tanker truck and a pickup truck the morning...
UPDATE: US-41/US-2 reopens west of Bark River after tanker truck, pickup truck crash
FILE. Wolf image.
Wisconsin DNR announces February wolf hunt season
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter
A photo of Stella shared in Searching for Stella on Facebook.
UPDATE: Missing dog in Delta County found safe

Latest News

Embrace Salon thanks clients for their support with drawing
Embrace Salon thanks clients for their support with drawing
Marquette County in need of foster families
Marquette County in need of foster families
Oscar G Johnson taking calls for COVID-19 vaccine apointments
Oscar G Johnson taking calls for COVID-19 vaccine apointments
Deputies would like to speak to the driver of the ford pickup truck with an orange grill cover,...
Gogebic County Sheriff’s looking investigating hit and run
Delta County organization receives money to educate about Opioid dangers
Delta County organization receives money to educate about Opioid dangers