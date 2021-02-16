Bark River International Raceway, Lions Club plan for August event, dispel sale rumors

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - An off-road racing venue and the Bark River Lions Club are sharing details about race plans for the year and dispelling rumors about a track sale.

According to a Facebook post by the Bark River International Raceway, the raceway and the Bark River Lions Club are moving forward with plans to hold its 45th annual off-road race event, August 13 through August 15, 2021.

In the post, the raceway said it is “fully committed” to racing this year. The raceway also put to rest a rumor about the track being sold.

“The Bark River International Raceway HAS NOT been sold. No offers to sell the raceway have been made or received. The Bark River Lions Club continues to own and operate the raceway and there are no current negotiations to sell the raceway,” the track said in the Facebook post.

No specific details on camping and ticket sales for the event have been released. The raceway said fee increases have not been discussed, and the organizers “will continue to make our event as affordable as possible for everyone.”

“We hope that you will continue to support the best professional off-road racing series in the USA at Bark River International Raceway this summer. After a very difficult choice to cancel in 2020, we are ‘full-steam ahead’ as we prepare for 2021,” the race organizers said.

