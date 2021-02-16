Arctic blast is coming to a close

The deep upper-level trough will slowly weaken and the bitterly cold arctic air will retreat back to northern Canada in the coming days. This will allow milder air to move in resulting in a temperature boost for the end of the week. In the meantime, chances for lake effect snow continue into the weekend.

Today: Lake effect snow for Marquette and east

>Highs: Single numbers west and teens east

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with snow showers in the Keweenaw

>Highs: Mainly teens

Thursday: Cloudy and milder with lake effect snow in the east

>Highs: Mainly low 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 20s

Sunday: Cloudy and seasonal with afternoon scattered snow showers

>Highs: Mid 20s

Monday: Cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

