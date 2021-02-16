Arctic blast is coming to a close
The deep upper-level trough will slowly weaken and the bitterly cold arctic air will retreat back to northern Canada in the coming days. This will allow milder air to move in resulting in a temperature boost for the end of the week. In the meantime, chances for lake effect snow continue into the weekend.
Today: Lake effect snow for Marquette and east
>Highs: Single numbers west and teens east
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with snow showers in the Keweenaw
>Highs: Mainly teens
Thursday: Cloudy and milder with lake effect snow in the east
>Highs: Mainly low 20s
Friday: Mostly cloudy and scattered snow showers
>Highs: Low to mid 20s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mid 20s
Sunday: Cloudy and seasonal with afternoon scattered snow showers
>Highs: Mid 20s
Monday: Cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
