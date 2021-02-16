A Moderation in Temperature the Next Few Days
The Back of the Cold Wave is Broken
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST
Tuesday: Not as cold, partly cloudy, some snow showers and flurries in the north to northwest-wind snow belts
Highs: mainly teens
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and a little warmer
Highs: teens to 20s, warmest south and east
Thursday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 20s
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some snow showers in the north-wind snow belts
Highs: around 20 into the 20s
Look for near average temperatures to prevail through the weekend with little or no snowfall expected.
