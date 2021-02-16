A Moderation in Temperature the Next Few Days

Tuesday: Not as cold, partly cloudy, some snow showers and flurries in the north to northwest-wind snow belts

Highs: mainly teens

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and a little warmer

Highs: teens to 20s, warmest south and east

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some snow showers in the north-wind snow belts

Highs: around 20 into the 20s

Look for near average temperatures to prevail through the weekend with little or no snowfall expected.

