A Moderation in Temperature the Next Few Days

The Back of the Cold Wave is Broken
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday: Not as cold, partly cloudy, some snow showers and flurries in the north to northwest-wind snow belts

Highs: mainly teens

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and a little warmer

Highs: teens to 20s, warmest south and east

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some snow showers in the north-wind snow belts

Highs: around 20 into the 20s

Look for near average temperatures to prevail through the weekend with little or no snowfall expected.

