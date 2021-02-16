Advertisement

100 animals die in Indiana pet store fire

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (Gray News) - A fire at an Indiana pet store resulted in approximately 100 animals dying from smoke inhalation.

Several fire departments responded to Uncle Bill’s Pet Center in Indianapolis after an alarm went off Monday night.

When crews arrived, they saw thick black smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in an hour.

The Indianapolis Star reports approximately 40 dogs, 25 parakeets and other animals were among those that perished in the smoke.

The newspaper also said crews rescued animals from the burning building, and those that survived received a medical evaluation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-41/US-2 blocked off because of a crash between a tanker truck and a pickup truck the morning...
UPDATE: US-41/US-2 reopens west of Bark River after tanker truck, pickup truck crash
FILE. Wolf image.
Wisconsin DNR announces February wolf hunt season
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+

Latest News

Crews clear I-75 in Fayette County, Kentucky.
‘Synchronized snow plowing is a thing!’ in Kentucky
A photo of Stella shared in Searching for Stella on Facebook.
UPDATE: Missing dog in Delta County found safe
MDHHS logo.
Michigan creates task force to address racial disparities in state’s child protection system
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., has reportedly been shunned by his own family after he was...
Report: GOP lawmaker’s family member send him angry letter over Trump opposition
Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street