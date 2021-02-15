Advertisement

Winter contact sports continue

Marquette Senior High School hockey players make up for lost time
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - High school athletes had to find ways to stay in good mental and physical shape during the ban on winter contact sports.

Maintaining activities is crucial for gaining back a sense of normalcy during the pandemic.

The MSHS hockey coach and captain say teammates are happy and prepared to get back on the ice.

“Kids need to play sports, even during the pandemic. And not just athletics but you know, band, music, and orchestra and getting kids together and playing what they love to do. I think it’s really important.” Said team captain Ansel Frost when asked about mental health.

Coach Doug Garrow said the lack of organized practices didn’t stop his players from doing what they love. “When the weather got cold they started going on outdoor ice rinks or frozen lakes, stuff like that, so they did a pretty good job of just trying to stay active.”

Games have resumed but players can invite only two fans per game.

