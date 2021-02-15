Wildcats Have Strong Showing At GVSU Big Meet

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s track and field team competed at the GVSU Big Meet this weekend, finding great success both on the track and in the field events, with 17 finishes among the top-eight.

In the sprints, Izabelle Peterson led the charge for NMU in the 60m dash finals, capturing fifth overall with a 7.93 second finish. Lauren Alarie and Ninti Little also qualified for the finals, taking sixth and seventh place, respectively.

Maddie Campbell took fifth overall as the lone Wildcat in the 60m hurdle finals, finishing in 9.91 seconds.

The Wildcats found great success in the middle-distance races as well, as Hannah Jones completed the 800m run in 2:18.03 and second overall. Her teammate Delaney Pickett also finished among the top-eight, taking eighth overall in 2:32.48.

In the mile race, Elise Longley finished sixth overall and first for NMU as she crossed the line in 5:11.52.

The 3k race saw two Wildcats place in the top-eight as Longley (10:40.96) and Madison Malon (10:42.36) took fifth and sixth, respectively.

The NMU 4x400m relay team of Jovana Vukas, Little, Alarie and Jones finished in 4:12.55 for second overall while their teammates Nina Augsten, Campbell, Sydney Ornsbee and Pickett captured seventh in 4:32.19.

In the high jump, Campbell’s fifth attempt of 1.59m was a day-best for the junior and tied for fourth overall.

The pole vault saw three Wildcats tie for eighth overall as Mari McClure, Calli Rechsteiner and Leah Root each hit a day-best 3.22m.

The Wildcats took two of the top-five spots in the long jump as Selena Johnson led the way with a fourth place jump of 11.32m. Her teammate Dunja Drobac was just behind her, finishing the afternoon off with a distance of 10.83m for fifth overall.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.