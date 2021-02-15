Advertisement

Wildcat Women Drop Game Two To GVSU Sunday

GVSU offense rolls against NMU.
GVSU offense rolls against NMU.(WLUC)
By NMU Athletics
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team dropped game two against the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference foe, Grand Valley State University, 58-32, Sunday afternoon.

Both sides played an extremely defensive game in the opening minutes of the first quarter, with the Wildcats tying the Lakers at 4-4 with 4:37 left to play in the first 10 minutes.

The Lakers lobbed a three-point shot up just over the half court line as time expired in the first quarter to continue their point run with the Wildcats trailing 15-4 heading into the second quarter.

Vivianne Jende broke the Wildcats scoring drought with 2:15 gone in the second quarter, making a layup in the paint to make it a 16-6 game.

After the Lakers extended their lead back to 12 points, Kayla Tierney drilled a three-point shot from deep, hitting nothing but net to make it 18-9, Lakers, with under six minutes to play in the half.

Makaylee Kuhn hit a triple at the buzzer to give her team momentum heading into the second half, trailing 29-14.

The Wildcats tallied nine points in the third quarter, including a shot from the paint from Kuhn late in the frame.

As they headed into the final quarter of regulation, the NMU women found themselves down 50-23.

Brooke Kriegl sank her first career field goal late in the fourth quarter, hitting a three-point jumper from the far corner to make it 54-32 with 2:33 to play in the game.

Kreigl’s basket proved to be the final tally of the night for NMU as they fell to the Lakers, 58-32.

The Wildcats return home Tuesday night for a 7:30 p.m. game against rival Michigan Technological University.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash graphic.
UPDATE: 73-year-old man dies after multi-vehicle crash in Houghton County
A close-up shot of a white-tailed deer in winter in an Upper Peninsula deer wintering complex.
Michigan Natural Resources Commission approves 2021 deer hunting regulations
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating...
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive
POLICE CRUISER
Man faces multiple charges after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle in Ontonagon
Cafe Rosetta's sign.
Café Rosetta found in violation of court orders; fined $2,500

Latest News

Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.
Wildcats Have Strong Showing At GVSU Big Meet
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford defends Michigan's Isaiah Livers during the first half of an NCAA...
Back from layoff, No. 3 Michigan tops No. 21 Wisconsin 67-59
Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.
Newhouse Carries NMU Hockey To Overtime Victory At #17 BSU
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives on Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) in the first half...
Wieskamp-led No. 15 Iowa routs Michigan State 88-58