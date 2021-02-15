Wildcat Women Drop Game Two To GVSU Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team dropped game two against the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference foe, Grand Valley State University, 58-32, Sunday afternoon.

Both sides played an extremely defensive game in the opening minutes of the first quarter, with the Wildcats tying the Lakers at 4-4 with 4:37 left to play in the first 10 minutes.

The Lakers lobbed a three-point shot up just over the half court line as time expired in the first quarter to continue their point run with the Wildcats trailing 15-4 heading into the second quarter.

Vivianne Jende broke the Wildcats scoring drought with 2:15 gone in the second quarter, making a layup in the paint to make it a 16-6 game.

After the Lakers extended their lead back to 12 points, Kayla Tierney drilled a three-point shot from deep, hitting nothing but net to make it 18-9, Lakers, with under six minutes to play in the half.

Makaylee Kuhn hit a triple at the buzzer to give her team momentum heading into the second half, trailing 29-14.

The Wildcats tallied nine points in the third quarter, including a shot from the paint from Kuhn late in the frame.

As they headed into the final quarter of regulation, the NMU women found themselves down 50-23.

Brooke Kriegl sank her first career field goal late in the fourth quarter, hitting a three-point jumper from the far corner to make it 54-32 with 2:33 to play in the game.

Kreigl’s basket proved to be the final tally of the night for NMU as they fell to the Lakers, 58-32.

The Wildcats return home Tuesday night for a 7:30 p.m. game against rival Michigan Technological University.

