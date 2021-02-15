Upper Peninsula players sweep weekly WCHA awards

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - It was a UP sweep for the WCHA awards this weekend, after NMU, LSSU, and Michigan Tech all earned series sweeps in their matchups. A pair of Northern Michigan Wildcats received honors for their part in the Wildcats road sweep of Bemidji State.

Andre Ghantous was named WCHA forward of the week. Ghantous had a short handed goal and four assists on the weekend, leading the league in points and assists. He finished with +4 ice rating on the weekend, a WCHA tying best. This is his first award this season, and second of his career.

Freshman Rico DiMatteo was named WCHA Rookie of the Week. DiMatteo had 47 saves over two games for a .940 save percentage, giving up just three goals total. With those two wins, DiMatteo improves to a perfect 3-0 so far in his young career at NMU.

Michigan Tech’s Colin Swoyer was named Defenseman of the Week after his team’s home sweep of Ferris State. Swoyer had a goal and an assist, and led all defensemen in the league with a +4 ice rating. He also led the Huskies penalty kill unit to a perfect 8-8 this past week, earning him his third award this season.

Completing the awards sweep is Lake Superior State’s Mareks Mitens, who was named Goaltender of the Week with two wins on the road against Bowling Green. Mitens had 61 saves while only giving up 3 goals. Mitens is now 6-3-3 on the season, picking up his third goalie of the week award.

