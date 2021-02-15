Advertisement

Upper Peninsula players sweep weekly WCHA awards

(Logos for Northern Michigan University sports, Michigan Tech University sports, and Lake...
(Logos for Northern Michigan University sports, Michigan Tech University sports, and Lake Superior State University sports) (WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - It was a UP sweep for the WCHA awards this weekend, after NMU, LSSU, and Michigan Tech all earned series sweeps in their matchups. A pair of Northern Michigan Wildcats received honors for their part in the Wildcats road sweep of Bemidji State.

Andre Ghantous was named WCHA forward of the week. Ghantous had a short handed goal and four assists on the weekend, leading the league in points and assists. He finished with +4 ice rating on the weekend, a WCHA tying best. This is his first award this season, and second of his career.

Freshman Rico DiMatteo was named WCHA Rookie of the Week. DiMatteo had 47 saves over two games for a .940 save percentage, giving up just three goals total. With those two wins, DiMatteo improves to a perfect 3-0 so far in his young career at NMU.

Michigan Tech’s Colin Swoyer was named Defenseman of the Week after his team’s home sweep of Ferris State. Swoyer had a goal and an assist, and led all defensemen in the league with a +4 ice rating. He also led the Huskies penalty kill unit to a perfect 8-8 this past week, earning him his third award this season.

Completing the awards sweep is Lake Superior State’s Mareks Mitens, who was named Goaltender of the Week with two wins on the road against Bowling Green. Mitens had 61 saves while only giving up 3 goals. Mitens is now 6-3-3 on the season, picking up his third goalie of the week award.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-41/US-2 blocked off because of a crash between a tanker truck and a pickup truck the morning...
UPDATE: US-41/US-2 reopens west of Bark River after tanker truck, pickup truck crash
Fancy Free in Marquette
New pop-up thrift shop in Marquette gives luxurious theme
Car crash graphic.
UPDATE: 73-year-old man dies after multi-vehicle crash in Houghton County
POLICE CRUISER
Man faces multiple charges after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle in Ontonagon
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating...
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive

Latest News

NMU eSports team
NMU eSports Team Battles To 2-1 Victory Over Kansas State
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) drives as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges...
Pistons Will Try To Trade Blake Griffin
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) looks to pass as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis...
Pistons’ Game Tuesday Is Postponed
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford defends Michigan's Isaiah Livers during the first half of an NCAA...
Michigan Men Still Ranked Third