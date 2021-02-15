Advertisement

Ryan Report - February 14, 2021

This week, Don Ryan videoconferences with two Marquette County city managers to discuss a project they are collaborating on.
By Don Ryan
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan videoconferences with two Marquette County city managers to discuss a project they are collaborating on.

In Part 1 above, and Part 2 below, Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron and Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini join Ryan to discuss a project the two city’s are collaborating on for Teal Lake.

In Part 3 below, Ryan shares his and his wife’s overall experiences with getting both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and in Part 4 below, he discusses last weekend’s Super Bowl.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fancy Free in Marquette
New pop-up thrift shop in Marquette gives luxurious theme
Car crash graphic.
UPDATE: 73-year-old man dies after multi-vehicle crash in Houghton County
A close-up shot of a white-tailed deer in winter in an Upper Peninsula deer wintering complex.
Michigan Natural Resources Commission approves 2021 deer hunting regulations
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating...
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive
POLICE CRUISER
Man faces multiple charges after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle in Ontonagon

Latest News

TV6's Don Ryan during the Feb. 14, 2021 episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - February 14, 2021 - Part 4
FILE. TV6's Don Ryan receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Ryan Report - February 14, 2021 - Part 3
Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini, left, and Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron on the Feb....
The Ryan Report - February 14, 2021 - Part 2
High school hockey continues after the ban on winter contact sports has been lifted
Winter contact sports continue