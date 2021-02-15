Registration now open for YMCA of Marquette’s winter programs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting in March, the YMCA of Marquette County is focusing on youth-centered programs.

Kids will soon be able to participate in flag football, basketball, gymnastics, and swim lessons.

The YMCA’s Director of Personal Training and Fitness Brett Conklin says with not much else going on in town, the programs are a great way to keep kids engaged and active.

“We’re really excited for the basketball program coming up here, providing a unique basketball opportunity for kids right now,” says Conklin. “It doesn’t matter the ability level of the children, they can come in and learn more about basketball.”

Space is limited for the upcoming programs. To sign your child up, visit the YMCA website.

