Pistons Will Try To Trade Blake Griffin

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) drives as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges...
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) drives as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(WITN)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
-- The Detroit Pistons say Blake Griffin will be out of the lineup while he and the organization work out a resolution on his future, a sign that the star forward’s days with the team could be numbered. Griffin, who turns 32 next month, came to Detroit in a trade during the 2017-18 season. The Pistons have made just one postseason appearance with him and have spent much of the last year overhauling their roster in earnest. Detroit is 8-19 this season, and Griffin has already missed seven games.

