Pistons’ Game Tuesday Is Postponed

-UNDATED (AP) - Tuesday’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons has been postponed, marking the second time this month that the NBA has called off a game because of coronavirus-related issues.

The NBA announced Monday that the Spurs have someone who tested positive. That, combined with contact tracing, meant they would not have the league minimum of eight players available to begin a game.

The Spurs were without guard Quinndary Weatherspoon for Sunday’s game against Charlotte because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Weatherspoon had played 10 minutes on Friday in Atlanta, then was flagged by the protocols over the weekend.