Advertisement

Pistons’ Game Tuesday Is Postponed

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) looks to pass as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis...
Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) looks to pass as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - Tuesday’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons has been postponed, marking the second time this month that the NBA has called off a game because of coronavirus-related issues.

The NBA announced Monday that the Spurs have someone who tested positive. That, combined with contact tracing, meant they would not have the league minimum of eight players available to begin a game.

The Spurs were without guard Quinndary Weatherspoon for Sunday’s game against Charlotte because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Weatherspoon had played 10 minutes on Friday in Atlanta, then was flagged by the protocols over the weekend.

Most Read

US-41/US-2 blocked off because of a crash between a tanker truck and a pickup truck the morning...
UPDATE: US-41/US-2 reopens west of Bark River after tanker truck, pickup truck crash
Fancy Free in Marquette
New pop-up thrift shop in Marquette gives luxurious theme
Car crash graphic.
UPDATE: 73-year-old man dies after multi-vehicle crash in Houghton County
POLICE CRUISER
Man faces multiple charges after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle in Ontonagon
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating...
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive

Latest News

NMU eSports team
NMU eSports Team Battles To 2-1 Victory Over Kansas State
(Logos for Northern Michigan University sports, Michigan Tech University sports, and Lake...
Upper Peninsula players sweep weekly WCHA awards
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) drives as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges...
Pistons Will Try To Trade Blake Griffin
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford defends Michigan's Isaiah Livers during the first half of an NCAA...
Michigan Men Still Ranked Third