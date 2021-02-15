PHDM gives 1,300 vaccines last week, doses still limited

ESCANABA, MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is providing a weekly COVID-19 vaccine update to the community.

On Monday, Feb. 8, PHDM received 600 first doses of the Moderna vaccine. Three hundred of these doses were shipped to the Delta County office and 300 were shipped to the Menominee County office.

In addition, OSF St Francis Hospital received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine for first doses. OSF redistributed these 100 doses to PHDM to be administered. In addition, OSF provided PHDM with 222 second doses this week.

During the week of Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, PHDM held six clinics and administered 1,347 vaccinations (624 second doses and 723 first doses) to those 65 years of age and older, health care workers, first responders, jail staff and pre-K through 12 teachers. Two of the clinics were second dose clinics held at Bay College and two second dose clinics were held at the Menominee County PHDM office. One first dose clinic was held at Bay College and another at the Carney Evangelical Free Church.

COVID-19 vaccine supplies remain extremely limited. To date, PHDM has more than 1750 individuals 65 years and older that have signed up to receive the vaccine. Due to the limited supply, it can take many weeks for eligible individuals to be contacted. The health department appreciates the community’s patience.

