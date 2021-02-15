Organizers place UP 200 start gate at Marquette Commons in honor of the canceled event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Although the UP 200 Dog Sled Race was canceled this year, a piece of it was left behind in Marquette.

The UP 200 start gate was placed in Marquette Commons in honor of the event that would have taken place Valentine’s Day weekend.

President of the UP Sled Dog Association, Darlene Sprouse, also brought her last sled dog, Val, who turned 15 years old Sunday.

She says organizers use the phrase ‘running on by to 2022′ because 2021 was bypassed.

“We’re so used to having a huge event and this year we just had to not do it,” Sprouse said. “So, we decided to at least have a little fun this weekend and set up the start gate and just celebrate the fact that the UP 200, Midnight Run, Jack Pine 30 do exist and we will be back next year.”

Next year’s UP 200 is scheduled for the weekend of February 17, 2022.

