NMU holds 4th annual Three-Minute Thesis competition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The competition, held virtually, featured presentations from graduate students and McNair scholars from Northern Michigan University.

The students were challenged to explain research, on their chosen thesis, in an easy-to-understand way during a short three-minute presentation to a group of judges. Only one presentation slide could be used for visual aid.

There were three McNair Scholars and seven graduate students who participated. One student from each of the two groups was chosen as the top winner.

The McNair Scholars winner was Stephanie Baklarz, A Medicinal Plant Chemistry student speaking about “The Effect of Folair Applications of Methyl Jasmonate on the Terpene Content of Canabis sativa L. as quantified by GCMS”.

“…the Entourage affect, and that’s basically the idea that all of these chemical constituents provide a better medicine together than they do as separate individual extracts…” says Baklarz.

The other McNair Scholar presenters were Jalen Sims, Graphic Design; and Ashley Martinez, History.

The winner among the graduate students was Emily Griffith, a Biology student. She spoke about “Sexual Dimorphism of Long-Eared Owl plumage in the Ultraviolet Spectrum”.

“I’m not looking at birds in the visual spectrum, I’m looking at them in a spectrum of light that we can’t perceive,” says Griffith.

The other graduate student presenters were Tru Hubbard, Biology; Casey Juntila, Clinical Molecular Genetics; Katie Elwell, Biology; Emily Klinkman, Exercise Science; Xochitl Delgado, Psychological Science; and Olivia Kingery, Fine Arts in Creative Writing.

