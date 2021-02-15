Advertisement

Michigan Men Still Ranked Third

Wisconsin's Aleem Ford defends Michigan's Isaiah Livers during the first half of an NCAA...
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford defends Michigan's Isaiah Livers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s men’s basketball team continued to be ranked third in this week’s Associated Press men’s poll released Monday. Again, Gonzaga is ranked one and Baylor two. Michigan has a 14-1 season record and hosts Rutgers at 9pm Thursday. The Wolverines then play a 1pm showdown Sunday at Ohio State in a showdown of the league’s top two teams. Once again this week Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson has been named Big Ten freshman of the week.

