Marquette restaurants prepare for Fat Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lagniappe Cajun Creole Eatery will be transformed into a Fat Tuesday party to celebrate the New Orleans tradition.

Although the Louisiana-styled restaurant will not have the usual Fat Tuesday buffet, Certified Executive Chef Nichole Durley-Rust said customer favorites are still on the menu.

“We’re going to be featuring brunch at lunch and also a couple different small and medium plates to share including a fried chicken special because we know everyone loves our fried chicken,” Durley-Rust said. “That’s going to come with a sweet potato spoon bread and some bacon-braised collard greens.”

Plus, there will a special King cake, cheesecake parfait complete with Mardi Gras sprinkles and a baby on top for dessert.

Just a few miles away, Huron Mountain Bakery had it’s own preparations underway for what they call Paczki Day.

“So this year we’re doing 13,000 paczkis,” pastry chef Joe Heck said. “We’ll go through about 1,750 pounds of dough.”

Heck said the paczki-making process takes about 30 hours from start to finish.

“It’s our busiest day of the year,” Heck said.

Paczkis are middle European pastries created right before lent starts. The day before lent, the Europeans used to gather everything they had stored and use it to make the sweet treat so that it wouldn’t spoil during the 40 days.

Huron Mountain Bakery are making the paczkis with 300 pounds of sugar, 2,850 pounds of filling, 90 pounds of butter and 1,000 pounds of lard.

“Let’s be honest,” Heck said. “Especially, this year, who doesn’t need a really, really, naughty, naughty sweet.”

As they say in New Orleans, ‘Laissez les bons temps rouler’. It means ‘Let the good times roll.’

